Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

PPA opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

