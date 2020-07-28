Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.54. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $631.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after buying an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.