Investors Buy Large Volume of F5 Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,707 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 801 call options.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $1,810,179. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

