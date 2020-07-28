Investors Buy Large Volume of Marathon Patent Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,072 call options on the company. This is an increase of 751% compared to the average volume of 596 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.27.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 228.04% and a negative return on equity of 117.37%.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

