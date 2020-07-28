Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and EVO Payments (OTCMKTS:EVOP) Head to Head Analysis

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Invictus Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invictus Financial and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Invictus Financial has a beta of -11.29, suggesting that its stock price is 1,229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invictus Financial and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A -28.27% EVO Payments -1.98% -6.84% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invictus Financial and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A EVO Payments $485.78 million 3.94 -$10.10 million $0.66 35.33

Invictus Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Invictus Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.