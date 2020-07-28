ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in ITT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

