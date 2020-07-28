Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

