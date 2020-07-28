Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,973 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

