Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock worth $18,808,426. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $685.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $699.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

