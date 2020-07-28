Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $177,281,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 717,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.12.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

