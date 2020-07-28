Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 264,707 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.