Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 29,512 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.65.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

