Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

