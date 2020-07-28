Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.