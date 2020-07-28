Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $423.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.14.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.