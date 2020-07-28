Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,713,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,299 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,505,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,692,000 after buying an additional 824,746 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3,758.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 418,845 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,977,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 318,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

