Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,988 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,584.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.