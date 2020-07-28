Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $170,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $339.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $347.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.66 and a 200-day moving average of $295.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

