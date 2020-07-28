Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 23,251 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,690,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

