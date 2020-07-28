Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 40,843 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.