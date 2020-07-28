Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,129 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after acquiring an additional 421,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

