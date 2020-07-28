Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,386,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,821,000 after buying an additional 797,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $239.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $196.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

