Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 204,717 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 204,717 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Motors by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in General Motors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after purchasing an additional 958,460 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

