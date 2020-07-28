Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $446,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,008 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

