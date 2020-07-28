Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

