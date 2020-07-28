Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

