Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

