Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,939.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 151,097 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,011,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,283,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,760,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,533,000 after buying an additional 124,817 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

