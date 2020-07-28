Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

