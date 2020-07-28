Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

