Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

