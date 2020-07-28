JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €37.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €37.00 ($41.57) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.88 ($39.20).

ETR:SOW opened at €39.64 ($44.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.39 and a 200 day moving average of €32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 1-year high of €41.54 ($46.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

