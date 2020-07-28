Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.20. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 3,885 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.15%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

