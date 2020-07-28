KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of STLD opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

