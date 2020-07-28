Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRP. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 224,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

