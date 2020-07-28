KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $12.82. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 88,748 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,779,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

