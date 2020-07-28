KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,291.73. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

