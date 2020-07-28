Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.16

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and traded as high as $76.37. Kubota shares last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 17,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.50). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kubota Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

