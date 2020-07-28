Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $358.08 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $367.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

