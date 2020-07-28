Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.27

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.27 and traded as high as $165.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $524.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.16.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

