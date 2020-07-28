Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 695.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,692 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. William Blair started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.