Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.40. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 87,379 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

