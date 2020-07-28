Lincoln Capital Corp Has $596,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,280,007,000 after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,846.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,291.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

