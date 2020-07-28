LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. LIQUEFIED NAT G/S shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 55,214 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

About LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LIQUEFIED NAT G/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIQUEFIED NAT G/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.