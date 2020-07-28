Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPX opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,211.21 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

