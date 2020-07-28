Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The company traded as high as $149.66 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 191646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.03.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

