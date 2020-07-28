Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $5.78. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 69,570 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

