Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Markel by 45.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,014.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $937.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,013.14. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,054.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

