Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $235.71 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

