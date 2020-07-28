Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

